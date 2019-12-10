CFD: Alleged firefighter impersonator was a real firefighter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday, the Columbus Division of Fire warned the public about someone possibly impersonating a firefighter to gain entry into a home. Now, they say it was actually a firefighter on official business.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, two firefighters were installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at a home. Those firefighters also knocked on doors of nearby homes to offer installation to anyone else who wanted an alarm.

“The two firefighters did, in the interest of public safety and service to the community, knock on some doors to offer the installation to anyone who would want one,” said Martin in a follow-up message. “We were not able to verify it was our people at the time it was reported to us and the description of clothing and the vehicle made it seem very suspicious.”

Monday, Martin said the usual procedure when installing smoke alarms is to arrive after an appointment is made through the city’s smoke alarm hotline.