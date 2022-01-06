COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Certain surgeries at hospitals in central Ohio are being put on hold.
The Central Ohio Trauma System announced Thursday that adult hospitals across several counties have agreed to postpone nonessential surgeries requiring an overnight stay through Jan. 21. The move comes in response to increasing hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
The counties in the affected area are:
- Athens
- Belmont
- Coshocton
- Crawford
- Delaware
- Fairfield
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Gallia
- Guernsey
- Hardin
- Harrison
- Hocking
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Knox
- Lawrence
- Licking
- Logan
- Madison
- Marion
- Meigs
- Monroe
- Morrow
- Muskingum
- Noble
- Perry
- Pickaway
- Pike
- Ross
- Scioto
- Wyandot
- Union
- Vinton
- Washington
Each hospital will decide how it will identify patients, a news release said.