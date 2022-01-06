COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Certain surgeries at hospitals in central Ohio are being put on hold.

The Central Ohio Trauma System announced Thursday that adult hospitals across several counties have agreed to postpone nonessential surgeries requiring an overnight stay through Jan. 21. The move comes in response to increasing hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The counties in the affected area are:

Athens

Belmont

Coshocton

Crawford

Delaware

Fairfield

Fayette

Franklin

Gallia

Guernsey

Hardin

Harrison

Hocking

Jackson

Jefferson

Knox

Lawrence

Licking

Logan

Madison

Marion

Meigs

Monroe

Morrow

Muskingum

Noble

Perry

Pickaway

Pike

Ross

Scioto

Wyandot

Union

Vinton

Washington

Each hospital will decide how it will identify patients, a news release said.