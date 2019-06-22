Ceremony to celebrate street renamed in honor of MLK Jr. held Saturday in Marion

MARION (WCMH) — People gathered Saturday in Marion to celebrate a new tribute to one of the most prominent civil rights leaders in American history.

Marion native and NBC 4’s own Bob Nunnally joined residents there for a renaming ceremony of Cass Avenue, the street Nunnally grew up on. The street will now be known as Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue.

The road runs along Martin Luther King Park in Marion.

“I was just saying to everybody how important that was because, you know, Dr. King meant inclusiveness,” Nunnally said. “Dr. King meant everybody being together and I can’t think of a place that was more of a melting pot than right here on this street where I grew up.”

The name change was approved by Marion City Council earlier this year after local residents signed a petition to change the name.