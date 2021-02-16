CEO: COVID-19 led to innovation at Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The coronavirus pandemic that crippled the economy and sent the nation into lockdown, also had an unexpected impact on the medical system it was overloading.

The CEO of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dr. Harold Paz, said even as COVID-19 was overwhelming doctors, nurses, and hospitals, it was giving birth to innovation.

“It’s been like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Paz said.

While America was shutting down, and Americans were isolating, the country’s hospital systems were shifting into their highest gear.

The pandemic that crippled the nation challenged research institutions like Ohio State to problem solve immediately.

“And it speaks to what’s in our DNA here, our core, and that’s innovation, continuously innovating because it’s so extraordinarily important,” Paz said.

OSU teamed up with Battelle to create a new way to sterilize PPE, then created an end-around when they discovered they didn’t have enough swabs in the test kits, because the swabs came from northern Italy, a part of the world that was paralyzed by the virus.

“We went over to the dental school and we quote un-quote borrowed some of their 3-D printers that they use to make, you know, teeth and implants and we used those machines to make our own swabs,” Paz said.

Engineers, scientists, and physicians worked together to innovate.

The pandemic, unexpectedly, accelerated part of Paz’s vision for the future of medicine. Artificial intelligence now interfaces with patients when they go to the hospital website. Mobile vans now take medicine in to communities, and the Wexner Medical Center went from 50 telemedicine appointments a month to 2,800 a day.

“Who wants to leave their home, drive on one of our great expressways here in Columbus for 20 or 30 minutes, to go to a parking deck, go around the floors up to the sixth floor to walk across to go into a waiting room to wait to be seen, if we can do the same thing in your home?” Paz said.

And vitally important, researchers are now developing treatments for COVID that may some day make it as easy to deal with as one of its coronavirus cousins.

“If we have effective treatment that can turn this SARS CO-V-2 virus into the common cold, that, in itself, is huge progress,” Paz said.

An extended interview with Paz, conducted by NBC 4's Colleen Marshall as part of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce CEO Insights series