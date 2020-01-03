Central Ohio’s 52 newest police officers graduate from CPD academy

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– They came to learn, and now they leave to serve. That was the message to Central Ohio’s newest police officers as they graduated from the Columbus Police Academy Friday.

The 52 officers will serve the cities of Columbus, Delaware, Grove City, Hilliard, Newark, and Reynoldsburg.

Columbus Division of Police Officer Shawn Delgado served our country as part of the Lima Company in Iraq, but his service to us is not over. He has now vowed to protect and serve the city of Columbus.

Officer Delgado, like any true leader, would not let the media focus solely on him during post graduation interviews.

“We all came from different backgrounds. We all came from different places,” said Delgado.

As president of the 132rd Columbus Police recruit class, he made sure he was surrounded by his classmates he says represent their diversity and unity.

“I grew up in the Marine Corps, but we have firefighters here that came to the academy. We’ve got guys here from football scholarships, professional football players, other police [department] officers, this is the best shooter you’re ever going to see,” he said gesturing to Hilliard officer John Harden. “To all come together and to get a cohesive family out of that group, that says a lot.”

Part of that cohesive family Delgado wanted by his side as he spoke on behalf of the class was Alexander Allen (CPD), Mark Knight (CFD), Harden, Heather Hatfield (CPD), and Devin Gillotte (CPD).

“We’re here to better our community, help those who are victimized, and at the end of the day, be there for people,” said Gillotte.

“In the environment that I grew up in, I feel like I can really relate to the people in the inner city,” added Allen. But not just the inner city because that’s where I’m from, but I’ve traveled the world, and I’ve got a chance to be around different cultures, and I think that really will prepare me for my time out there in Columbus.”

“To me service is wearing whatever hat the community needs from you at that time. Whether it be anywhere from conflict resolution, to the guardian of the community, but it’s ultimately about being able to put on that uniform and do whatever the community needs from you,” Hatfield said.

Columbus’ new police chief Thomas Quinlan agrees.

“It’s all about the willingness to serve and do what’s in the best interest of our community, and I think [the 132nd class] exemplify that,” says Quinlan.