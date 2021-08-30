Central Ohio woman relieved family is safe after Hurrican Ida

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Central Ohioans with family in Louisiana are now worried for their loved ones following Hurricane Ida making landfall Sunday.

Yonder Gordon spent a lot of the day Monday on the telephone, learning eventually that her family members in New Orleans are, thankfully, OK for now.

Gordon was born and raised there, a fact you can easily figure out just by looking around her restaurant, Way Down Yonder, in south Columbus.

Gordon moved about 20 years ago because she didn’t want to deal with hurricanes anymore.

She moved before Katrina struck in 2005, but lost some loved ones to that storm and its aftermath.

Many of her family members still live in New Orleans. Some of them evacuated before Ida hit, while others stayed to ride out the storm.

One of those who stayed was Gordon’s aunt.

As the storm was pounding the state Sunday, she worried all day thinking about her family getting hit by the storm.

“My main concern was, ‘No, don’t do it,’ because I know what happened the last time,” Gordon said. “We had family members and friends that decided to ride it out and they ended up losing their lives in the process. But, you know, thank God prayers work and my aunt, she ended up being OK.”

Her aunt has a generator, but Gordon is worried about how long she’ll need it and how long it’ll last.