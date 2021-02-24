Central Ohio woman pursues IVF with frozen embryos more than a year after husband’s death

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – When Bevin Farrand lost her husband Mark unexpectedly in 2019, she also thought she lost the dream of expanding their family.

“When he passed away it just felt like something else, this dream that he and I had together, was also taken away from me. And it didn’t feel fair,” she said.

The couple was 60 days away from beginning IVF treatment for a third child. At the time, their daughter Guinevere was nearly 3 and son Johnathan was 10 months old. Both children were also conceived using IVF.

Shortly before Mark’s death, he surprised Bevin with a whirlwind 36 hour trip to France for her 40th birthday. At first hesitant to leave their young children for the first time, they seized the opportunity and it inspired the phrase “take the damn trip.”

The sentiment to live life to the fullest was reinforced less than a week later when Mark passed away from undiagnosed heart disease one day after Thanksgiving 2019. Since then, “Take the Damn Trip” has become a mantra.

More than a year after her husband’s death, It was what inspired her to go forward with a third round of IVF treatment using the embryos the couple had frozen.

“I really felt like now was the time because we don’t know what’s going to happen. I saw that losing Mark. We never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I felt like if I didn’t do this, this was going to be the thing when I turn 75 that I regret.”

Aside from several close friends, Bevin hadn’t shared her pregnancy news with many people until recently. She now knows she’s expecting a healthy baby girl.

“To me it’s another part of Mark that will be in our lives,” she explained. “That’s really important to me as well. That was another part of my decision was that it wasn’t just like, ‘Oh I want another kid.’ It was ‘I want Mark’s and my kid.’”

The soon-to-be mom of three hopes sharing her story will not only inspire others to pursue their dreams, but also raise awareness about the realities of infertility issues.

“Every time I’ve shared about a miscarriage or going through IVF, it’s given an opportunity for people to talk about it, which I think is really important,” she said.

She believes her husband would applaud her for taking the plunge.

“He would think it’s crazy. But I know he would be so excited to have another kid,” she said. “He was always my biggest cheerleader, so he would have been supportive of the decision and he would have been with me every step of the way.”

Bevin rolled her "Take the Damn Trip" mantra into her online marketing business, offering support to others pursuing "crazy" dreams.