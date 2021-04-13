Central Ohio university program aims to fill national nursing shortage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hospitals are seeing a nursing shortage all across the nation, and one local university is hoping to fix this by having more nurses get degrees in 16 months.

Xavier University has a program called Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program and it’s not just offered in their main location in Cincinnati. It is now also being offered in Cleveland and Columbus.

In 2019, 80,407 qualified applicants with a passion for nursing were turned away from college and university nursing programs nationwide.

“It’s due to the lack of faculty clinical placements and space,” said Dr. Angela Phillips, assistant director of Xavier’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program.

In addition, the pandemic has not made clinical easy for many students. However, Xavier University has been working with local clinics to help give students that hands-on experience.

“We do have a clinical parent at OhioHealth and we’re working on more expansions,” Phillips said.

The program gives students a chance to learn about pediatric care, adult care, mental health, and how to treat complex patients.

“Our program normally is a hybrid model,” Phillips said. “We do online education methods and resources of what would be considered the classroom portion and then our labs and clinicals are live.”

One nursing student said the accelerated nursing program is beneficial to her, a widowed mother. The program offers the perfect opportunity to get her foot back in the door.

“I wanted something that I could get through rather quickly,” said student Kara McGee.

Students have mannequins they can work on, simulators, simulator rooms, debriefing rooms, among many other things where students can practice their skills.

As of now, the program has more than 100 students enrolled. They are looking for more students to register for the summer and they are accepting applicants now. For more information visit the Xavier University nursing website.