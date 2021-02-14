Central Ohio stores hit hard as next winter storm blows through region

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Central Ohioans are stocking up, getting what they need before the next winter storm blows through the region.

Stores in the Clintonville neighborhood were busy most of the day Sunday, with four stores sold out of ice melt and just a few shovels remaining.

At Beechwold Hardware, the phone was ringing off the hook for most of the day.

One of the store’s associates said they received hundreds of calls from people asking if they had any salt.

The store received a new shipment Saturday and it sold out within a few hours. Beechwold is expecting another shipment Monday.

“It’s definitely crazier,” said Beechwold Hardware employee Olivia Henry. “We’ve sold more than I think we have in the past years. We’ve had people going every day for skids of ice melt that we sell in two hours. It’s crazy. We’ve been busy at the register.”

Grocery stores were also busy, with the Kroger store in Clintonville having a packed parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Weiland’s Market also saw a steady stream of customers, though the owner there said Saturday was even busier.

“The store yesterday was slammed,” said Weiland’s Market owner Jennifer Williams. “We actually reached our capacity allowed by the governor, so we had people standing outside, which I felt bad about because it was freezing.”

The hardware stores suggest customers call before going to the store to make sure the stores have what you need.