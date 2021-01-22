Central Ohio Stay at Home advisory extended until Feb. 6

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health, along with Franklin County Public Health, have announced they are extending the Stay at Home advisory for central Ohio.

The health departments announced the advisory would extend until Feb. 6, to coincide with Governor Mike DeWine’s extension of the statewide 10 p.m. curfew.

“Our case numbers have been moving in the right direction, but they remain very high,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “While we work to vaccinate and protect the public in the coming weeks, we must continue what we are doing to maintain this downward trend and make sure it keeps moving in the right direction.”

The advisory urges residents to stay home as much as possible and to only leave home to go to work or school or for essential needs such as medical care, groceries, medicine and food pick up.

“The next two weeks are another opportunity for our community to make progress to slow the spread of the virus,” said Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola. “When residents do need to leave their home, we ask that they remain vigilant and always wear their mask, watch their distance from others, and wash their hands frequently to ensure they keep themselves and others safe.”