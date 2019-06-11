Central Ohio soccer fans gather to watch United States Women’s National Team in World Cup

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The United States Women’s National Team is looking to defend their World Cup gold medal this summer in France. Pressure to win is high after a disappointing 2016 Olympic run in Rio de Janeiro where the USWNT didn’t see the podium at all— snapping their three-peat gold metal streak in summer Olympics starting in Athens in 2004. They also took home the silver metal in Sydney in 2000 and the gold in 1996’s Atlanta summer Olympics. Currently, the team is ranked No. 1 in the world.

Here in Central Ohio, fans at the World Cup watch party hosted by Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant in Easton say they’re a little nervous about a very good French National Team with home country advantage.

“It looks like France is also a really strong team, and they have home field,” said 13-year-old soccer fan TJ. “That’s really biggest stage in the world.”

“I think it’ll go good, but I think they should be scared of France because they have a really good defense,” agreed his 9-year-old brother Evan. “They have a hard division group because they’re with Sweden, but I wouldn’t be too scared because Chile put up a good fight against Sweden.”

“I think they have a pretty good chance [to win the Wold Cup]. I think it’s a more talented team than in 2015. I’m nervous about France though. They’ve got a lot of just brutally, skillful players,” said Ray from Columbus.