Central Ohio small business owner joins nationwide effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Reimagine Main Street Initiative is starting a campaign to help small business owners be COVID-19 vaccine leaders.

Diverse business owners said they are working to help their employees sign up for a vaccine appointment, adding they are following science and want their employees to be confident in their decisions.

Patty Gentry Young, a hair salon owner in Springfield, Ohio, said she was able to remind her clients how important that vaccine appointment is.

“Minorities are two times higher than anybody else,” she said. “We were losing each other. We lost friends, family, and we just wanted to help. So she jumped in, helped us with scheduling, and we’ve been able to save lives.”

Reimagine Main Street has several resources for small business owners, which can be found on its website.