Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Shopper around central Ohio did not waste any time taking advantage of the holiday deals. People waited in line at the Best Buy along Polaris Parkway for several hours on Thanksgiving afternoon. The store opened at 5 p.m. The first person in line told NBC4 he got there at 6 a.m.

The Tanger Outlets in Sunbury were also busy. Many of the shoppers there say shopping has become of as much of a Thanksgiving day tradition for them as the turkey.

“Best day ever. You wait all year to shop all night long. Where else does that happen?” said Karie Rosshirt.

Every year after the Thanksgiving meal, she goes shopping with her friends. They even have Black Friday shopping shirts that read, “Black Friday Shopping Crew.” They say they shop for 24 to 30 hours in a row.

“We go everywhere,” Rosshirt said. “Lots of Starbucks will get you through the night.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates 165.3 million people will shop Thanksgiving day through Cyber Monday. But some who were out were just along for the ride.

“Honestly I’m just here to make sure she doesn’t spend too much money,” said Kayla Crawford about the relative she was out with.

In recent years, stores have started opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving Day. Some opened as early as 2 p.m. Many opened at 5 p.m. The outlets opened at 6 p.m.

“It is kind of sad. I mean it takes away from family time,” said Shellie Serio. “They kind of took the fun out of Black Friday but I’m still here.”

The Tanger Outlets will remain open through the night and all day on Black Friday. They are not scheduled to close until 10 p.m. Friday.