COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in more than 40 years, there were no Air Quality Alert days issued for central Ohio.

MORPC issues daily air quality forecasts and notifies the public when ozone and particle pollution levels are forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people through Air Quality Alerts.

The data released Wednesday shows there were no Air Quality Alert days during the 2021 reporting period. This is the first time with no alerts since MORPC began keeping records in 1980.

“Having zero days with air pollution above the 100 Air Quality Index level is a strong indication of the improving air quality in our region,” said Brandi Whetstone, MORPC Sustainability Officer. “We hope to see this trend continue in the coming years.”

On days with an Air Quality Alert, children, older adults, and those with lung illnesses such as asthma can begin to experience symptoms like shortness of breath and wheezing.

According to MORPC, the number of days in central Ohio with high ozone has generally decline during the past 29 years, driven mostly by emissions reductions from vehicles.

“We continue to see our Air Quality Index trend in the right direction,” said Kerstin Carr, MORPC Chief Regional Strategy Officer and Senior Director of Planning. “These positive data points can help us advance the important programs and initiatives that contribute to cleaner air.”

The Central Ohio Air Quality End of Season Report can be viewed here or at morpc.org/airquality.