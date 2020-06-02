Central Ohio restaurants donate portion of profits for food assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus area businesses are giving up a portion of their profits Tuesday night so that families in need of food assistance can get it.

This nationwide effort was put together by fundraising platform GroupRaise.

The nine Franklin County businesses below are donating 15-20% of a customer’s bill to the Mid Ohio Food Collective.

Each business has set specific hours when this will be active, some are longer than others. It is important for customers to mention that they want their order to participate in this experience.

They can mention Mid Ohio Food Collective or GroupRaise in many cases.

A full list of all restaurants in Ohio participating can be found here Following the link will also allow you to click on the restaurant you are interested in going to and see the details of how and when to participate.