Central Ohio restaurants donate portion of profits for food assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus area businesses are giving up a portion of their profits Tuesday night so that families in need of food assistance can get it.

This nationwide effort was put together by fundraising platform GroupRaise.
The nine Franklin County businesses below are donating 15-20% of a customer’s bill to the Mid Ohio Food Collective.

Each business has set specific hours when this will be active, some are longer than others. It is important for customers to mention that they want their order to participate in this experience.

They can mention Mid Ohio Food Collective or GroupRaise in many cases.

A full list of all restaurants in Ohio participating can be found here  Following the link will also allow you to click on the restaurant you are interested in going to and see the details of how and when to participate.

  • Simply Rolled Ice-Cream  
    673 Worthington Rd  
    Westerville, OH 43082  
    Donates 20%  
  • CHOP5 Salad Kitchen  
    2044 Polaris Parkway  
    Columbus, OH 43240  
    Donates 20%  
  • LaRosa’s Pizzeria  
    7048 Hospital Drive  
    Dublin, OH 43016  
    Donates 15%  
  • On The Border  
    4175 Morse Crossing  
    Columbus, OH 43219  
    Donates 20%  
  • Simply Rolled Ice-Cream  
    970 N High St  
    Columbus, OH 43201  
    Donates 20%  
  • The Red Brick Tap & Grill  
    292 East Gates Street  
    Columbus, OH 43206  
    Donates 15%  
  • Smokey Bones  
    1615 Stringtown Road  
    Grove City, OH 43123  
    Donates 20%  
  • McAlister’s Deli  
    1593 Hilliard Rome Road  
    Columbus, OH 43228  
    Donates 15%  
  • Cinco  
    1 S High St  
    Columbus, OH 43215  
    Donates 20% 

