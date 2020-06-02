Central Ohio restaurants donate portion of profits for food assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus area businesses are giving up a portion of their profits Tuesday night so that families in need of food assistance can get it.
This nationwide effort was put together by fundraising platform GroupRaise.
The nine Franklin County businesses below are donating 15-20% of a customer’s bill to the Mid Ohio Food Collective.
Each business has set specific hours when this will be active, some are longer than others. It is important for customers to mention that they want their order to participate in this experience.
They can mention Mid Ohio Food Collective or GroupRaise in many cases.
A full list of all restaurants in Ohio participating can be found here Following the link will also allow you to click on the restaurant you are interested in going to and see the details of how and when to participate.
- Simply Rolled Ice-Cream
673 Worthington Rd
Westerville, OH 43082
Donates 20%
- CHOP5 Salad Kitchen
2044 Polaris Parkway
Columbus, OH 43240
Donates 20%
- LaRosa’s Pizzeria
7048 Hospital Drive
Dublin, OH 43016
Donates 15%
- On The Border
4175 Morse Crossing
Columbus, OH 43219
Donates 20%
- Simply Rolled Ice-Cream
970 N High St
Columbus, OH 43201
Donates 20%
- The Red Brick Tap & Grill
292 East Gates Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Donates 15%
- Smokey Bones
1615 Stringtown Road
Grove City, OH 43123
Donates 20%
- McAlister’s Deli
1593 Hilliard Rome Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Donates 15%
- Cinco
1 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Donates 20%