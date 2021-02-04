Central Ohio remains red due to continued very high exposure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio remains mostly red (level 3) in the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map. The only central Ohio county that remains orange (level 2) at this point is Hocking.

In the state’s latest map, 84 counties are red with Gallia, Hocking, Monroe and Vinton counties staying as Ohio’s only orange (level 2) counties. There are no yellow counties (level 1).

Franklin County is only positive in two of the seven indicators on the Public Health Advisory Alert System. Typically, only two indicators would barely turn a county yellow (level 1). But Franklin County remains in the red because its cases per 100K is still four times the CDC rate for high incidence.

It was announced last week, that because of declining hospitalization numbers, Ohio’s statewide curfew will start at 11 p.m..

During his regular briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday that the state will look at the hospitalization numbers again to potentially move to a midnight curfew or eliminate the curfew completely.