FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. People magazine has named Legend as the sexiest man alive in their special double issue on newsstands nationwide on Nov. 15. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Ohio native has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Central Ohio has some thoughts.

When asked about what he think makes him sexy, the 40-year-old from Springfield told People “I mean, I’m a pretty good singer. That helps.”

The Chinese Calendar was wrong. 2019 is not the year of the Pig, it's clearly the year of @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend — gina thorpe (@ginathorpe) November 13, 2019

They made the homie John Legend the sexiest man alive, bruh I’m weak. They clearly haven’t seen me with my shirt off dranking a Jose Cuervo Gold — Hitman Heazy (@hitmanheazy) November 13, 2019

So what we’ve learned is that all you have to do to become @people’s Sexiest Man Alive is be a coach on @NBCTheVoice.



Examples: @adamlevine @blakeshelton @johnlegend https://t.co/y4gqXi7Isn — Dustin Burton (@Dustin2008) November 13, 2019















Read more reactions in the Facebook post below.