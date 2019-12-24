Central Ohio public safety vehicles offer Christmas light show for Nationwide Children’s patients, families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A caravan of public safety vehicles brightened the spirits of patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Monday night.

A large number of vehicles from Columbus and surrounding police, fire, and ambulance departments gathered at the Columbus Division of Police Training Academy, driving over to visit the children at the hospital on Christmas eve eve.

Once at the hospital, the vehicles turned on their service lights — but no sirens — to entertain the patients and their families inside the building.

After a few moments parked outside the front of the hospital, the caravan drove to the other side of the building to put their light show on for patients on the other side.