Central Ohio public safety vehicles offer Christmas light show for Nationwide Children’s patients, families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A caravan of public safety vehicles brightened the spirits of patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Monday night.

A large number of vehicles from Columbus and surrounding police, fire, and ambulance departments gathered at the Columbus Division of Police Training Academy, driving over to visit the children at the hospital on Christmas eve eve.

Once at the hospital, the vehicles turned on their service lights — but no sirens — to entertain the patients and their families inside the building.

After a few moments parked outside the front of the hospital, the caravan drove to the other side of the building to put their light show on for patients on the other side.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools