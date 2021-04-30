Central Ohio police ask public’s help as they collect bikes for Columbus kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio police agencies are joining together to make sure Columbus-area kids get to have fun this summer with their very own bicycles.

The Columbus Division of Police is partnering with police forces in Dublin, The Ohio State University, and John Glenn International Airport for multiple distribution locations in Linden, the Hilltop, and the city’s east side. But first, they need donations of gently-used bikes.

Dublin Police will host a bike donation drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at a drive-thru area outside the Justice Center on Commerce Parkway. They are asking the public to contribute new or gently used bikes, which CPD and IMPACT Community Action will refurbish and repair.

Anyone who can’t visit Saturday’s event is asked to email kidsbikes@123mail.org to arrange a donation drop-off or pick-up.