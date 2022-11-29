COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On this year’s Giving Tuesday, central Ohio non-profits are asking for anything donors can spare, especially as inflation hits the pocketbooks of non-profits and those who rely on organizations’ services during the holiday season.

The Human Service Chamber of Franklin County has compiled a list of Ohio non-profits seeking donations. Michael Corey, executive director of the chamber, told NBC4 that every dollar counts.

“Just like everyone else’s expenses have gone up, so have theirs,” Corey said of the non-profits. “Their energy bills are higher, their gas bills are higher, and so on and so forth.”

Corey said non-profits are seeing record levels of demand for services.

“Every single additional dollar that people can put into the non-profit community helps them help all the people who are similarly being struck by inflation,” said Corey.

You can view a list of non-profits with requested items, as well as donation drive times and locations, here.