Central Ohio musicians perform for shelter dogs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some say music is the universal language, and two central Ohio musicians take their talents to a rather unique audience.

“It’s like they know that we’re there because they want to give them something,” said musician James Ranke of his unique audience.

Ranke and his partner, Frank Harrison Jr., also known as “Frankie and Ranke,” playing music for shelter dogs.

“They don’t get to tell you that they want entertainment or they’re bored or whatever, you know?” Ranke said. “Like, they’re just in there and unless someone comes get ‘em, they’re going to be in there tomorrow, too.”

For Frankie and Ranke, playing music for shelter dogs just makes sense.

“It’s about figuring out how to convey that love and that message through our music,” Harrison said.

“They say that music is the universal language,” Harrison added.

“You can tell that they get it,” Ranke said.

Frankie and Ranke are trying to show these dogs love the best way they know.

“They can feel your energy because I’ve been around a lot of people and a lot of dogs and once that dog is removed from that negative energy, you see a huge change,” said Karen Fairhurst of the CHA Animal Shelter.

“I want the dogs to go home. I want all of these dogs to be adopted,” Ranke said.