Central Ohio movie theaters welcome return of moviegoers with COVID-19 orders lifted

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After forced to be closed and re-open with limitations, many local movie theaters are beginning to see a steady flow in customers, especially now with the statewide COVID-19 health orders are lifted.

Many local movie theaters in central Ohio said they began to see hope last weekend after many of their screenings sold out.

“We fought like hell to get to where we are,” said Andy Wuelfing, manager of Grandview Theater.

Wuelfing said Wednesday that he has one more thing to look forward to: opening at full capacity.

“We are ready to party like it’s March 14, 2020,” he said.

Wuelfing said in the past year and a half, he lost more than 60 percent of his income, but now he’s hopeful his business will remain steady.

The assistant manager at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse, Tyler Campbell, said he’s also happy to see a steady flow after last weekend. For months, it’s been a challenge to get people back inside, but he understood people wanted to stay healthy and safe. However, another factor played a big role in why he wasn’t seeing customers.

“It was a real challenge. I think the biggest challenge was that we just weren’t getting [new movie] releases,” he said.

As things are re-opening and new movies are being released, people have things to look forward to. Campbell said in his theater, people will not be required to mask up, but he will have masks available for free to any customers who would like to wear one.

Studio 35 will also be operating a full capacity soon, Campbell said.