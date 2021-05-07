Central Ohio moms talk about the challenges of giving birth during a pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Mother’s Day approaches, many moms will enjoy a special celebration after giving birth amid a pandemic.

While it was a new experience for first-time mothers, even those who have been down the road before felt the same separation caused by COVID-19.

“When you find out your pregnant it’s so exciting but then to also happen during a pandemic where you really can’t be around a lot of people,” recalls Katie Butland, a first-time mother.

For Butland, pregnancy was a nervous, and at times, isolating experience.

“It’s just a time when you’re supposed to be around people, and people to see you, and you just can’t,” Butland admits.

There were no traditional baby showers or gender reveal parties.

Katie’s husband Carter was even restricted from attending all but two of his wife’s Dr.’s appointments.

“I couldn’t imagine for a mother out there who went through this and had to get news that the baby wasn’t healthy or if things went wrong and not have her partner there,” Butland considers.

Katie and Carter’s daughter, Harper, arrived on St. Patrick’s Day.

Just a few months before in November, their friends Alyson and Rick Hurley gave birth to their second daughter, Maddie.

But for Alyson, the second go-around wasn’t any easier.

“I had a couple bumps in the road with the second pregnancy. A couple more appointments and monitoring than the first, and he couldn’t be there for any of that,” says Hurley.

While hospitals restricted visitors and partners because of COVID-19 protocols, it was a difficult disconnect even for those mothers who know what to expect.

“It kind of felt like I was pregnant in secret for nine months, I didn’t get to share it with anybody,” Hurley adds.

Both Harper and Maddie though are happy and healthy ahead of their first Mother’s Day.

“I imagine that there will be lots of stories to share in a few years about it,” says Hurley about what she will tell her daughter about the pandemic someday.

But for now, this year’s celebration is a special one for mothers and their pandemic pride-and-joys.

“Last year it was a car drive-by, and a wave, and throwing a gift out the car. So, it will be nice to see family,” says Hurley.

“You know family and friends now are vaccinated and can come see her. It’s a happy Mother’s Day,” Butland smiles.