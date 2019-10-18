Central Ohio man’s Buckeye basement is an Ohio State treasure trove

CARROLL, OH (WCMH) – When friends walk down the stairs to Shawn Kellner’s basement for the first time, they have the same reaction.

“They’re like, wow”, said Kellner, “and I’m like, yeah, I wasn’t exaggerating when I said there was a lot of stuff down there.”

It’s a Buckeye fan’s treasure trove of memorabilia that has taken Kellner decades to collect.

“It started out in high school. I’ve always been an Ohio State fan and thought well, I can start collecting things and hanging stuff on the wall and it just kind of amassed into what you see here,” said Kellner.

His collection includes autographed items from Woody Hayes, signs and a bench from Ohio Stadium before the renovation, Buckeye jerseys of every number and game programs dating as far back as 1936.

“So, I have all the programs and they are in year order. They’re all in sleeves. If I have a matching ticket stub for them, I have the ticket stub in with the program,” said Kellner. “So, I keep an actual binder, so I know which programs I have, which ticket stubs I have and what I’m missing.”

After a flood scare while on the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer a few years ago, Kellner made a key purchase.

“I put a camera over top of the sump pump so anytime I want to take a look at it, I can take a look at it and make sure it’s functioning, and nothing is going on down there,” said Kellner.

Kellner says he has no idea how much money he has invested into his Buckeye Basement, but he knows he’s not done collecting yet.

“It’s just a lot of fun. I like finding new things that I’ve never seen before,” said Kellner.

“I have an overflow outside. I have an indoor basketball court in my one big building, and I’ve got actual pads from the Woody Hayes facility when they did the renovation. I’ve got a lot of big stuff out there that you can’t put down here, but I’ve got space. I can hide stuff here and there.”