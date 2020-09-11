Central Ohio leaders hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus, Franklin County and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum will host a virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday afternoon.
The event runs from noon to 1 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.
Expected to participate:
- Mayor Andrew J. Ginther
- Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin
- Franklin County Commissioner John O’Grady
- Interim Fire Chief Jeffrey Happ
- Colonel William J. Butler, National Veterans Memorial and Museum
- Lt. General Michael Ferriter, National Veterans Memorial and Museum