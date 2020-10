COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Representatives with Columbus and central Ohio hospitals will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the area.

Representatives from the OSU Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth, Mount Carmel Health, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital will join Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in central Ohio.

The news briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday.