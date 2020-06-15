Central Ohio hospitals to allow one visitor per patient starting Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Central Ohio’s largest healthcare providers are loosening their visitor policies implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ohio.

Effective Tuesday, June 16, OhioHealth, Mount Carmel Health System, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will allow limited visitation for patients at their hospitals.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and must not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations.

More information on individual polices: