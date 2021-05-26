Central Ohio hospitals continue to require COVID safety protocols, including face masks

FILE – This Jan. 15, 2019 file photo shows the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four hospitals in central Ohio are reminding the public that masks are still required for all patients and visitors.

The hospitals — Mount Carmel Health System, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, OhioHealth, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center — released a joint statement Wednesday.

“Per state and federal guidelines, all patients and visitors must continue wearing masks and following other COVID-19 safety protocols within healthcare facilities,” the release said.

Even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this month that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing, the release emphasizes, “these recommendations do not apply to health care settings.”

The hospitals cite Governor Mike DeWine’s statement that everyone “wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, when they are travelling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks.”