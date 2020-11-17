Central Ohio hospitals announce return to ‘no visitors’ policy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, hospitals in central Ohio have announced a return to a no-visitor policy.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth and Mount Carmel Health System announced they will temporarily stop allowing inpatient and emergency department visitors inside any of their hospitals in Columbus, starting Wednesday.

There will be a few exceptions to the policy including:

Maternity

End-of-life

Patients with impairments

Patients who are minors

“Any visitors must wear a hospital-approved mask at all times, including while in patient rooms, sanitize their hands frequently and remain with the patient or in the designated waiting area. Masks are available at entry. Visitors must be free from COVID-19 symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) or recent exposures,” a statement from the hospitals reads.

