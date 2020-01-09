Central Ohio hospital enacts visitor restrictions to fight flu

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were 387 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio in from December 22 to December 28. Of those, 84 were in Franklin County.

In Fairfield County, one hospital has put visitor restrictions in place because of the widespread flu activity around the state.

Staff from the the Fairfield Medical Center say they keep a close eye on flu activity. Dr. Andrew Dagg-Murry said their restrictions will be in place for a couple of months because of the illnesses they’re seeing.

“First all the hospital gets really busy during these upticks in the flu,” said Dagg-Murry. “We also had a stomach virus going through the community, and it was mainly children that were having the stomach virus. So we thought it was a good time to put restrictions in place and just limit visitation to help us focus on the sick patients that we have here.”

In the final week of December, Fairfield County has had 10 flu-related hospitalizations according to the Ohio Department of Health, but that number don’t tell the entire story.

“This week we noticed about 16 percent of our flu test were coming back positive,” said Dagg-Murry. “So, we’re probably at 40 admissions which I think is ahead last year.”

Because of those numbers they have placed these restrictions in place.

No visitors under the age of 12 are to be allowed above the first floor of the hospital (for rare exceptions, please contact the House Supervisor at 740-243-1099).

Limit visitors to primary support people, such as immediate family members and/or close friends (immediate family members may include spouses, grandparents, siblings over 12 years of age or, in some cases, significant others or very close friends).

Individuals with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough or cold) are asked not to visit patients.

John Scinners of Lancaster said both of his daughters had the flu this year, but he did get his flu shot.

“I felt like I had the superman armor and could take care of them to the best of my ability,” said Scinners.

Even if you had the flu shot health experts say you should still follow good hygiene and if you’re sick wear a mask if you have to be around others.

Fairfield Medical Center said it continuously monitors flu activity and the restrictions are implemented and lifted at the discretion of our infectious disease physician. Restrictions will be lifted when the number of cases decrease.

Other hospitals in the area said they don’t have restrictions at this time. They’re asking people who are sick to not visit the hospital or wear a mask if you’re there.