Central Ohio high school bomb threat may be linked to Georgia man

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Sheriff’s deputies in McDuffie County, Georgia, have arrested an 18-year old man they believe may be responsible for bomb threats at multiple high schools, including a school in central Ohio.

Students and staff were evacuated from North Union High School in Richwood on Tuesday after the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb threat call to 911.

As that investigation proceeded in Union County, investigators in Washington County, Ohio, were also working on several bomb threats that investigators believe may be related.

Authorities say the investigations led to Pennsylvania, where federal agencies executed a search warrant; the warrant then led them to a suspect in Georgia. Investigators arrested Nicholas John Frances Hall, 18, of Thomson, Georgia, and charged him with one count of inducing panic and one count of making terrorists acts.

It’s not clear if the charges were related to the Ohio bomb threats, which remain under investigation.