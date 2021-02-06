Central Ohio fighting to get homeless inside as temperatures drop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The rapidly dropping temperatures are causing concern among those who run central Ohio’s homeless programs.

They said the COVID-19 pandemic has made every inch of shelter space precious.

As the temperatures continue to fall, more warming centers have been opening across the region, like the one at the main branch of the Columbus Metro Library.

But those warming centers only operate during the day.

At night, when temperatures are at their lowest, the homeless population needs a shelter to go to.

Forecasts predict temperatures will struggle to reach highs in the 20s for the entirety of this week, with lows dipping into the teens for the same duration.

According to the Community Shelter Board, there are more than 1,000 people in a shelter on any given night.

This is not a new problem for the city. In fact, it was growing even before the pandemic, and the economic fallout of the pandemic has made it worse.

The Community Shelter Board said it has prepared hundreds of additional winter beds in separate facilities across Columbus to make sure it can help everyone in need.

“Last year, 8,600 people slept in homeless shelter over the course of a year and what may surprise you is over 2,000 of those were children, so in the winter, we really use our resources to make sure no one is turned away and everyone has a place to sleep during dangerous conditions,” said Sara Loken of the Community Shelter Board.

While the shelters are preparing now for the cold temperatures, they’re also getting ready for their next big mission: helping distribute the COVID vaccine to this vulnerable population.