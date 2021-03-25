Central Ohio Easter Sunday store hours for 2021: Open, closed or reduced hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As a sense of normalcy returns to central Ohio in 2021, so are store hours.
This might have shoppers wondering what will be open on Easter Sunday, so we have compiled a list of area retailers to help you out.
And remember, it’s always best to double-check with each individual location before you go.
- ALDI – Closed
- Big Lots! – Reduced hours 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Costco – Closed
- Cost Plus World Market – Open
- CVS – Store open
- Giant Eagle – Reduced hours 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Kroger – Open
- Meijer – Reduced hours, central Ohio locations close at 5 p.m.
- Sam’s Club – Closed
- Target – Closed
- Trader Joe’s – Open
- Walgreens – Store open, pharmacy closed
- Walmart – Open