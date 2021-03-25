Central Ohio Easter Sunday store hours for 2021: Open, closed or reduced hours

by: Stephanie Thompson

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As a sense of normalcy returns to central Ohio in 2021, so are store hours.

This might have shoppers wondering what will be open on Easter Sunday, so we have compiled a list of area retailers to help you out.

And remember, it’s always best to double-check with each individual location before you go.

  • ALDI – Closed
  • Big Lots! – Reduced hours 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Costco – Closed
  • Cost Plus World Market – Open
  • CVS – Store open
  • Giant Eagle – Reduced hours 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Kroger – Open
  • Meijer – Reduced hours, central Ohio locations close at 5 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club – Closed
  • Target – Closed
  • Trader Joe’s – Open
  • Walgreens – Store open, pharmacy closed
  • Walmart – Open

