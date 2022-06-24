COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday has local doctors concerned about a significant riff in the healthcare system.

Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, told NBC4 he’s disappointed because it will affect the people with the greatest need.

“Certainly the risk of infection, risk of problems and complications [is there],” Dr. Krishen said. “I’ll still say that abortions will go on. They won’t stop regardless of how the decision affects the state of Ohio but the legality and the safety of it will probably change.”

In 2020. more than 20,000 abortions were performed legally in Ohio legally. Dr. Krishen says the majority of those women have low income. He says since the SCOTUS leak in May there’s been an uptick in women coming in for procedures and seeking long-term forms of contraceptives.

Dr. Krishen says if abortion is banned in Ohio, Planned Parenthood will stop doing the procedure but they will not stop helping women get to a place where they can get what they need.

“Patients are going to come to us requesting abortions and we are going to be there,” he said. “We are going to be activating more staff to help patients get where they need to go for the care that they need.”

In Central Ohio, abortion is not the only option for mothers seeking help and support.

“We provide free pregnancy tests, ultra sounds, prenatal vitamins, we operate a 24/7 hotline, we provide linkage to community resources,” said Kathy Scanlon, president of the Pregnancy Decision Health Centers.

The Pregnancy Decision Health Centers in Central Ohio work to help expecting mothers financially and emotionally by providing them with essentials as well as parenting classes for those seeking guidance.

“We’ve always provided those resources and support in the community, so what we do doesn’t change,” she said. “Our work doesn’t change. We continue to provide that support and resources so women don’t feel like abortion is their only option.”