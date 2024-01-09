COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Overnight snow and a wintery mix has caused Morgan county in central Ohio to declare a snow emergency.

The overnight wintery mix will see a transition to mostly rain across the region, as temperatures begin to warm along a strong southerly breeze. Expect widespread rain to persist through the first half of today, with scattered rain lingering into the afternoon and evening.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

Morgan County

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.