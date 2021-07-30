Central Ohio counties have lowest COVID-19 death rate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio county with the highest COVID-19 vaccination percentage also has the lowest COVID-19 death rate.

Delaware County has recorded 138 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Ohio Department of Health data, including just nine deaths since the start of April. With a population of 209,177, the county’s death rate is the lowest in the state at 0.66 deaths per 1,000 residents.

Union and Athens counties have the second and third lowest death rates, and they are the only other two counties with rates lower than 1 in 1,000 residents (0.83 and 0.92, respectively).

Despite having the second-highest total COVID-19 deaths in the state, Ohio’s largest county, Franklin, has the fourth-lowest death rate, with 1.13 deaths per 1,000 residents.

Ohio counties with lowest COVID-19 death rates:

Delaware Union Athens Franklin Morrow Clermont Licking Vinton Fairfield Warren

Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 death rates:

Monroe Putnam Tuscarawas Noble Mahoning Crawford Belmont Wyandot Preble Defiance

Hover over a county on the map below to see county population, total deaths, and death rate.

Monroe County has recorded 45 COVID-19 deaths, but with a population of just 13,654 people it has the highest death rate: 3.3 deaths per 1,000 people. That is five times higher than Delaware County’s death rate.

Monroe is one of the least vaccinated counties in Ohio. ODH data shows 34% of people there are fully vaccinated, 12 points behind the statewide COVID-19 vaccination percentage of 46%.