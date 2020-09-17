Central Ohio counties continue to remain below red in latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Counties in the central Ohio area remain below a level 3 on the state’s coronavirus alert system, but a few have moved back to a level 2.

During his Thursday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the latest advisory map for the state.

DeWine said 11 counties in the state moved from yellow to orange, and overall about 70% of Ohioans are living in an orange county.

In the central Ohio area, these counties are at a level 2: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Logan, Marion, Pickaway, and Union.

Logan, Marion and Union were counties that moved from yellow to orange in the past week.

Here is the updated Public Advisory System. We have five red counties this week (the lowest number we've reported) but we are seeing a number of high incident counties. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/adVsDiii6A — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) September 17, 2020

These counties are level 3 in the state:

Butler, Mercer, Montgomery, Portage, and Putnam

Preble and Summit counties dropped from red to orange.

The governor also announced that 21 counties in Ohio now exceed the CDC’s for high incidence.

New counties to the high incidence list are: Athens, Delaware, Greene, Harrison and Pickaway. Franklin County remains on the list as well.