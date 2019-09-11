Central Ohio communities honor and remember those lost in 9/11 attacks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today marks 18 years since almost 3,000 people died in the September 11 terror attacks.

Across Central Ohio, we’re pausing to remember the victims and heroes lost that day.

At First Responders Park in Hilliard, one of the largest 9/11 memorials in the country serves as a reminder of what was lost in the attacks.

The memorial is made from seven tons of steel from the World Trade Center and lists the names of the people killed that day.

This is just one of the places you can go to reflect on this 9/11 anniversary.

Near downtown Columbus, you’ll find another opportunity to pay your respects at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

The city and county are hosting a remembrance ceremony called “Joined in Unity to Honor the Fallen.”

The free program starts at noon on the museum’s front plaza.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, interim Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, several council members and county commissioners will give remarks.

Several other Remembrance Ceremonies are happening in the Central Ohio area including:

Decker Fire Station in Marysville, 9:50am

Worthington Village Green, noon

Westerville Fire Station 111, noon

First Responders Park, Hilliard, 7pm

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has also called for a moment of silence across the state at 8:46am; the exact minute the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

DeWine has also ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff, the remember the nearly 3,000 victims.