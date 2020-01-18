Central Ohio colleges are partnering with the private sector to solve workforce challenges

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Otterbein University is teaming up with a Westerville consulting firm. In Grove City, the local chamber of commerce has partnered with Ohio Dominican University.

And Columbus State Community College – whose partnerships with major employers like Huntington Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Nationwide were just the subject of a Columbus Business First cover story – is rolling out a new effort to help local manufacturers grow.

These are just a few of the ways Central Ohio universities are stepping up their efforts to be responsive to Central Ohio business and workforce-development needs. Along with leading the Midwest for economic growth, the 11-county Central Ohio region has seen a nearly 20% increase in employment, according to One Columbus, the region’s economic development group.

That means the hunt for talent is on, as businesses lament they can’t find enough adequately trained workers. For instance, Nationwide just rolled out a $160 million initiative to train and re-skill its workforce.

