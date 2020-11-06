Central Ohio charitable organizations continue to struggle as the pandemic rages on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A recent survey conducted by Ohio State University and the Ohio attorney general’s office shows Ohio’s charitable organizations are operating far below their normal budgets.

The goal of the survey, according to one of the authors, Dr. Erynn Beaton, is to educate Ohioans first and foremost about the challenges nonprofit sector currently face.

The survey also found that nearly 250 nonprofit organizations have closed for good due to the pandemic. But Dr. Beaton believes that number doesn’t show the full picture. She believes the amount closing will continue to grow.

“We have been seeing a 225 percent increase in the number of people coming each week for food,” said Major Debra Broome with the Salvation Army.

More people are now asking for assistance, including many who have never needed it before.

“Right now, they’re being stretched so thin it’s impossible for them to carry on,” said Dr. Beaton about the status of a lot of Ohio’s nonprofit sector.

The survey was sent to nearly 40,000 of the charitable organizations in Ohio and about 3,700 responded, according to Dr. Beaton.



“It was really sobering to think about the rest of the state,” said Lisa Courtice, president of the United Way of Central Ohio. “We’re so hyper focused on Franklin County.”

The first survey was sent in April when Dr. Beaton says a lot of leaders of nonprofit organizations were worried they would have to close indefinitely.

“The biggest concern across the board for everyone is revenue,” Dr. Beaton said. “They don’t have enough money coming into the organization.”

The survey also reveals that more than half of those organizations that responded are providing services at a decreased capacity or none at all. Courtice says the United Way of Central Ohio has been fortunate through this unprecedented time because of generous contributions.

“We have gotten significant contributions to be able to serve versus the arts where there isn’t a need. It’s not a have to have,” she said.

But Courtice added donations may not be enough in the long run.

“Long-term solutions need to be federal and not philanthropy,” she said.

Leaders of the the Salvation Army say there will be 50 percent fewer toy drives this holiday season, considerably less foot traffic for their red kettle campaign and fewer volunteers.

“The donations are not coming in at the pace and level we need them to, to keep up with the need,” said Major Broome.

Dr. Beaton also noted there are new tax breaks only available for 2020 that can help people if they choose to give back this holiday season.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and his team launched a new website to guide organizations and help those looking to give back.