Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association holding annual walk Sunday

Huntington Park will be turned into a Promise Garden Sunday, as nearly five-thousand people raise flowers of support and awareness for Alzheimer’s.

The Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association will hold its annual walk, with a ceremony I will co-host with the voice of the Blue Jackets, Greg Murray. Greg and I will be carrying purple flowers – the color that represents the loss of a loved one. My mother died of Alzheimer’s four years ago, and Greg lost his mother-in-law to the disease. But there will be a bouquet of colored flowers during the walk: blue flowers, carried by those living with Alzheimer’s; yellow carried by caregivers, and; orange flowers for those who are supporters of the fight for a cure.

There will also be a single white flower representing hope, and it will be carried by one of Central Ohio’s youngest advocates. 11-year-old Grant Wheaton is committed to raising funds and awareness in honor of his grandmother. He heads a team called Carol’s Crusaders, and already his team has raised more than $5,000. Grant will be featured during the ceremony to kick-off the walk. beginning at 2:00.

We hope you can join the Walk Against Alzheimer’s. Registration begins at noon. Together we can end Alzheimer’s.