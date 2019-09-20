Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association holding annual walk Sunday

Breaking News
Local News

by: Colleen Marshall

Posted: / Updated:

Huntington Park will be turned into a Promise Garden Sunday, as nearly five-thousand people raise flowers of support and awareness for Alzheimer’s. 

The Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association will hold its annual walk, with a ceremony I will co-host with the voice of the Blue Jackets, Greg Murray.  Greg and I will be carrying purple flowers – the color that represents the loss of a loved one.  My mother died of Alzheimer’s four years ago, and Greg lost his mother-in-law to the disease.  But there will be a bouquet of colored flowers during the walk: blue flowers, carried by those living with Alzheimer’s; yellow carried by caregivers, and; orange flowers for those who are supporters of the fight for a cure.  

There will also be a single white flower representing hope, and it will be carried by one of Central Ohio’s youngest advocates.  11-year-old Grant Wheaton is committed to raising funds and awareness in honor of his grandmother.  He heads a team called Carol’s Crusaders, and already his team has raised more than $5,000.  Grant will be featured during the ceremony to kick-off the walk. beginning at 2:00. 

We hope you can join the Walk Against Alzheimer’s.  Registration begins at noon.  Together we can end Alzheimer’s. 

