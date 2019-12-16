Central Columbus Christmas tree lot loses location

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Christmas music plays from a radio, traffic hustles and bustles along the Lane Avenue and Kenny Road intersection, and Bruce Taylor stirs the embers in the fire pit.

What used to be a gas station has been a place to purchase your favorite Christmas tree for the past decade.

Taylor owns the tree business, but rents the lot he uses during the Christmas season. His Taylor Tree Farm sales this year have been the best ever. He explained that he began in 2009 with 75 trees. This year, he has about 50 trees remaining, beginning the season with nearly 1,000.

“It’s not going to be here any longer, sadly,” he said with a crack in his voice. “It’s a business, but it really does mean a lot.”

Taylor said he and his crew have helped families, shared great memories with them, and will miss visiting them at the location. He hopes to have a new place to spread holiday cheer soon.

“It means a lot for me and my family to provide this type of service,” Taylor said. “We touch a lot of people when they come here year after year. This year especially, just talking with everyone and how they’ve been coming over and over again is really neat.”

The owner of the property has sold it to developers, meaning Taylor needs to find another place to ply his tree trade.

Taylor said if his customers want to leave their contact info when they purchase a tree, he will be more than willing to let them know where he will set up shop next season.