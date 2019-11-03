Centerburg woman raises enough money to clear school district’s lunch debt

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman set up an online account to pay down the lunch debt for the Centerburg School District, and managed to cover the debt in less than 24 hours.

Heather Monroe posted in the Centerburg and Beyond Forum on Facebook Friday that, according to the district’s head of lunch services, the Centerburg School District has $822.40 of lunch debt, although the number fluctuates daily.

Monroe then set up a donation pool “so people in the community can help clear out the debt,” she wrote.

Twelve hours later, Monroe posted again in the group, showing a screenshot of the account with $873 in it, covering the initial amount the fund was set up to collect.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/681778301899286/permalink/2505278946215870/

However, the giving hasn’t stopped there.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the fund had grown to $1,083.