Cell phone records part of testimony during Anthony Pardon trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During testimony Monday, expert witnesses explain how technology was used in placing Anthony Pardon in the area where Rachel Anderson was killed.

Prosecutors presented evidence from both Anderson’s cell phone and Pardon’s cell phone to determine where the two may have been and who they contacted in the days leading up and surrounding Anderson’s death.

Pardon faces the death penalty if convicted of raping and murdering Anderson in 2018.

Through cell towers and surveillance videos, prosecutors say they were able to match up Pardon’s whereabouts with the use of Anderson’s debit card and even near her home.

Expert witnesses also say they were able to use Wi-Fi connections Pardon’s phone attempted to make during that same time.

One detective says that information gives a more precise location that cell phone towers can.

“It’s constantly scanning the area to see where you are and what’s located in that area and it logs that information in,” said James Howe with the CPD Digital Forensic Unit during his testimony.

The defense questioned the witnesses about if any other cell phones were in the area at the time near when Anderson was killed. Those witnesses say it would be impossible to tell because they were not asked to look at any other information other than Pardon’s.

More testimony is expected Tuesday.