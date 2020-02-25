Celebrating Fat Tuesday in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mardi Gras, otherwise known as Fat Tuesday, is being celebrated across the globe and even here in Columbus. Multiple bakeries are selling king cakes and treats to celebrate the holiday. Fat Tuesday is a day to indulge before the Lenten season begins.

The Mardi Gras or Carnival season officially begins on January 6th or the “Twelfth Night,” also known to Christians as the “Epiphany.” Epiphany comes from a Greek word that means “to show.” Jesus first showed himself to the three Wiseman and to the world on this day. As a symbol of this Holy Day, a small porcelain baby is placed inside each King Cake.

The King Cake tradition is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. A King Cake is an oval-shaped bakery delicacy, crossed between a coffee cake and a French pastry that is as rich in history as it is in flavor in the past such things as coins, beans, pecans, or peas were hidden in each King Cake. Today, a tiny porcelain baby is the common prize. At a party, the King Cake is sliced and served. Each person looks to see if their piece contains the “baby.” If so, then that person is named “King” or “Queen for a day and bound by custom to host the next party and provide the King.