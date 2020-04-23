Cedarville man creates aerosol box to COVID-19 patients

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Cedarville University alumnus Stephen Smith created an aerosol box to cover COVID-19 patients.

Smith, a mechanical engineering graduate, says the box shields staff from being infected from loose germs while operating.

He partnered with other engineers, medical personal and retailers on its design.

“Two days into the project I decided to make my first prototype,” Smith said. “I started working with a physician assistant who goes to my church and works at a local hospital in Jackson, Michigan, to learn from her medical expertise.

Smith says when the product was ready, he contacted his former classmates Jay Kinsinger and Dr. Tim Dewhurst

“I started this project to help save lives during the pandemic,” Smith said. “I felt that contributing my engineering skills to save lives was a great way to put my faith into action. Now, we’re trying to get this out there in the hands of doctors on the frontlines as soon as possible.”

