CDC considers shortening COVID-19 quarantine time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent reports and updated guidelines indicate the Centers for Disease Control could be considering shortening quarantine times for people exposed to COVID-19. The CDC currently recommends individuals quarantine for 14 days, a time period based on how long scientists believe the virus can incubate in the body.

“We are now close to the one-year timetable to when this virus was identified. We have learned a lot and we continue to learn a lot,” explained Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist at OhioHealth.

Dr. Gastaldo said the evolving guidance comes as experts better understand when the virus is most contagious.

Last week, the CDC updated travel guidelines to recommend international travelers who were at risk for exposure get tested within 3 to 5 days of travel and quarantine for 7 days within travel.

Some see the move as an indication a wider recommendation may soon follow suit.

OhioHealth and other hospitals concerned about losing staff to quarantines for COVID-19 exposure have been allowed to shorten the requirements if an individual is asymptomatic and tests negative.

“The CDC does give guidelines for healthcare facilities to modify the quarantine procedures if there is a shortage of healthcare workers,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

He explained the practice is safe because of the high level of health and safety precautions healthcare workers are expected to take daily. He said it may be possible to roll out 7-10 day quarantine recommendations for the general public, but individuals should also be encouraged to be similarly vigilant.

“Nothing in life and nothing in COVID is zero risk,” Dr. Gastaldo explained. “However, when we have mitigation strategies that work synergistically together, they lower that risk exponentially.”

He and other health experts reiterate the importance of wearing a mask, washing hands and limiting contact with people outside of your immediate household.