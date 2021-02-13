CDC considering negative COVID-19 test a requirement to fly

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re planning on traveling soon, you may need more than a ticket to get on your next plane.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is considering making a negative coronavirus test a requirement for domestic flights.

Travel was incredibly light Saturday afternoon at John Glenn International Airport, and has been that way for the majority of the last 11 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are concerns, though, that the people who are traveling could be spreading the virus as the vaccine is being rolled out and new variants continue to be discovered.

The Biden administration was talking to the CDC this week about a potential testing mandate for domestic flights.

A similar mandate for international flights coming into the United States was recently enacted, which drew praise from the scientific community as well as the airline industry.

But the idea of a domestic mandate hasn’t been as well received.

The airline industry has lost 60 percent of its business over the last year of the pandemic, loses expected to exceed more than $370 billion, a number growing each day.

As for how testing and traveling would work, one doctor said it could be tricky.

“We would have to study how many tests there are available and whether this would have a significant impact on the availability of testing, widely,” said Dr. Mark Herbert of Mt. Carmel Hospital. “I think the difficulty would be, in an already complicated environment like an airport, trying to put another hurdle in there for people to leap over.”

The latest stimulus package has a proposal to give the airline industry $15 billion to help offset losses.