CD102.5 back on air, now CD 92.9 FM

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Less than a month after losing its terrestrial radio signal, the station formerly known as CD102.5 and CD101 is back.

Station owner Randy Mallow revealed the news Saturday evening in a social media post.

The station is available right away at 92.9 FM in Columbus. It will also broadcast at the same frequency in Delaware, starting in 2021.

“Thank you from all of us, from the deepest depth of our hearts. We are truly humbled by your support, and we can’t thank you enough for all your words of encouragement. We will work as hard as ever, and then harder, to continue to be that trusted voice on the FM dial as Central Ohio’s ORIGINAL alternative station. We couldn’t be happier that we’re back on the FM dial—all thanks to your support,” said Malloy.