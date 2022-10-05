COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher facing child pornography charges has resigned his position with the Columbus City Schools District (CCS), one day after the Columbus school board started the process of terminating his employment.

According to a statement released Wednesday by CCS, Justin Foley resigned from his job as a science/AP teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. The board immediately accepted the resignation.

Foley, 47, was arrested last month for allegedly possessing and creating child pornography, Police said Foley admitted to some of the pornography involving some of his students.

The board voted Tuesday to suspend Foley without pay. He was expected to formally be fired within the next two weeks.

According to the district, Foley’s resignation was effective Monday.

“At this time, Mr. Foley is no longer an employee of the District,” the CCS statement read. “This brings his tenure with the District to a close and ensures that he will not return to any Columbus City Schools classroom.”

Delaware Police say they received a tip on Aug. 16 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with an IP address from Delaware County and an email account containing apparent child pornography. Later, police said they had enough evidence to trace the account back to Foley and execute a search warrant in his home.

According to police, Foley allegedly admitted to recording videos up the skirts of students. In its statement, CCS said Foley allegedly admitted to creating “voyeur videos throughout the community in public places and while at work.”

Foley has been employed by the district since 2013.